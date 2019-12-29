Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of -72.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $118.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

