BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from BWP Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
Shares of BWP opened at A$4.09 ($2.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.21. BWP Trust has a 1 year low of A$3.48 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of A$4.33 ($3.07). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$3.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49.
About BWP Trust
