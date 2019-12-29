BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from BWP Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

Shares of BWP opened at A$4.09 ($2.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.21. BWP Trust has a 1 year low of A$3.48 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of A$4.33 ($3.07). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$3.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49.

About BWP Trust

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (?ASX?) in 1998, BWP Trust (?BWP? or ?the Trust?) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (?Bunnings?).

