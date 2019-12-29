Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 238.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

IIPR stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 295.73, a quick ratio of 295.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $928.74 million, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 194.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.10 per share, with a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 322,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,880,132.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.49 per share, with a total value of $27,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,277.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,845 shares of company stock valued at $358,918. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

