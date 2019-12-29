Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.15

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of GMG opened at A$13.59 ($9.64) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$14.47. Goodman Group has a twelve month low of A$10.57 ($7.50) and a twelve month high of A$16.10 ($11.42).
About Goodman Group
