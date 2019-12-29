Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.15

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of GMG opened at A$13.59 ($9.64) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$14.47. Goodman Group has a twelve month low of A$10.57 ($7.50) and a twelve month high of A$16.10 ($11.42).

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

