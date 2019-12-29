NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $25.14.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.