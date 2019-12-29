Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (KCCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2237 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

NYSEARCA KCCB opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83. Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

