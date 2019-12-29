Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (KCCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2237 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

NYSEARCA KCCB opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83. Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Dividend History for Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share
NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share
Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th
Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th
KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF Declares $0.50 — Dividend
KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF Declares $0.50 — Dividend
KraneShare Zacks New China ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st
KraneShare Zacks New China ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st
iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04
iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report