KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Declares $0.50 — Dividend

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4987 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

KBA stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72.

