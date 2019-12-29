KraneShare Zacks New China ETF (KFYP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

KraneShare Zacks New China ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0498 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA KFYP opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. KraneShare Zacks New China ETF has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $30.61.

