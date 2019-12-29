iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $28.53.

