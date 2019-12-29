Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2567 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

GBIL stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.32.

