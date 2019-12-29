Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2005 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GHYB opened at $49.83 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20.

