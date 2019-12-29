CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (KNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4902 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

BATS KNG opened at $46.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18.

