Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.