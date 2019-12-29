Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Dividend History for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share
NuShares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share
Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th
Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th
KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF Declares $0.50 — Dividend
KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF Declares $0.50 — Dividend
KraneShare Zacks New China ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st
KraneShare Zacks New China ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st
iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04
iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report