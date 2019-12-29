Power Ledger Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $396,915.00 (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bancor Network, DigiFinex and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $15.56 million and $396,915.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,322,399 tokens. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

Power Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ABCC, BX Thailand, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Bitbns, TDAX, Bittrex, Upbit, Kucoin, Huobi, Binance and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

