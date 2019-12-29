Cambria Trinity ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:TRTY)

Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0244 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of TRTY opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41. Cambria Trinity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

