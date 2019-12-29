Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.29

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the healthcare company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of DUSA stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

