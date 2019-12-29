Litecoin Cash Price Down 4.9% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and Mercatox. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $78,133.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.02459505 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000333 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000487 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,179.58 or 0.97082396 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 656,755,457 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Exrates, Braziliex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

