Kyber Network (KNC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.13 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $31.52 million and $3.13 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002514 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, ABCC, Bancor Network and TDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network’s total supply is 212,164,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,772,493 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Coinnest, TDAX, GOPAX, Gate.io, Coinone, IDEX, Poloniex, Tidex, Huobi, DEx.top, CoinExchange, Neraex, Liqui, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Ethfinex, Livecoin, DragonEX, Binance, CPDAX, Kucoin, Mercatox, Kyber Network, COSS, AirSwap, Bancor Network, OKEx, ABCC and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.