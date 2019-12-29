ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002404 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $1,598.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00387935 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00072339 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00091741 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000923 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001265 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZCLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.