Color Platform Trading 55.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $7,220.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar. One Color Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,375.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.19 or 0.02809075 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00455692 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020240 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000489 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000368 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.