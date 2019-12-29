Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Shake Shack posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Shake Shack to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.91.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $5,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,702 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,870.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,343.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 8.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 36.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 32.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

