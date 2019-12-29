General Attention Currency One Day Volume Reaches $1,103.00 (XAC)

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. One General Attention Currency token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00024098 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, STEX, Livecoin and Crex24. General Attention Currency has a market cap of $17.79 million and approximately $1,103.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, General Attention Currency has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About General Attention Currency

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. General Attention Currency’s official website is amark.io . The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark . General Attention Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@amark_io . General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io

Buying and Selling General Attention Currency

General Attention Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Livecoin, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire General Attention Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase General Attention Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

