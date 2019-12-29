Paymon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (PMNT)

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Paymon has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Paymon has a total market capitalization of $45,250.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paymon token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paymon alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC.

About Paymon

Paymon (PMNT) is a token. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paymon is /r/paymonplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paymon’s official message board is medium.com/@Paymon_official . Paymon’s official website is paymon.org

Buying and Selling Paymon

Paymon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paymon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paymon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PMNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Paymon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paymon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.