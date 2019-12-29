Brokerages Expect Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.43). Hess posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Hess by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Hess by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.33. Hess has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.