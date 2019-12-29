Golem (GNT) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Zebpay, Cryptopia and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $28.64 million and $3.78 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Huobi, BitMart, GOPAX, Coinbe, Vebitcoin, Liqui, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Koinex, Cryptopia, WazirX, Gate.io, Bithumb, Upbit, Tidex, BigONE, ABCC, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance, Poloniex, Mercatox, Iquant, Bitbns, Bittrex, DragonEX, YoBit, Livecoin, BitBay, Zebpay, Braziliex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

