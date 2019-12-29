Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Hormel Foods reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on HRL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 6,449 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $282,014.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,530.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $725,440.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,940 shares of company stock worth $1,786,162. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

