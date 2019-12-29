Zacks: Brokerages Expect FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. FS KKR Capital posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.44 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $6.15 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 36,000 shares of company stock worth $217,110. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 795,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 49,864 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

