Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heico’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.84. Heico reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heico will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.33.

NYSE HEI opened at $115.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.07 and its 200 day moving average is $130.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Heico has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.70 per share, with a total value of $114,544.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,711,937.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,159 shares of company stock worth $320,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

