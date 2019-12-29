Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.75 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 27.35%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

