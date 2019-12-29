Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.22. Home Depot reported earnings of $2.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $10.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $10.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

HD stock opened at $219.97 on Thursday. Home Depot has a one year low of $168.21 and a one year high of $239.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.78 and a 200-day moving average of $220.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

