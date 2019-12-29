$0.41 EPS Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

HR opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $34.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 76.43%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,056,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

