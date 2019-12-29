Locality Planning Energy (ASX:LPE) Trading 4.4% Higher

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Ltd (ASX:LPE)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.72 ($0.51) and last traded at A$0.71 ($0.50), 25,643 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.68 ($0.48).

The company has a market cap of $35.65 million and a P/E ratio of -16.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.71.

Locality Planning Energy Company Profile (ASX:LPE)

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential, commercial, and retail customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is headquartered in Maroochydore, Australia.

