ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.40, 61,042 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 107,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ACCOR S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get ACCOR S A/S alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for ACCOR S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCOR S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.