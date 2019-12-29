Wagners (ASX:WGN) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Wagners Holding Company Ltd (ASX:WGN) rose 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$2.60 ($1.84) and last traded at A$2.60 ($1.84), approximately 78,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.54 ($1.80).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.89. The firm has a market cap of $419.58 million and a P/E ratio of 32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Wagners (ASX:WGN)

Wagners Holding Company Limited produces and sells construction materials in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction Materials and Services, and New Generation Building Materials. The Construction Materials and Services segment provides cement, flyash, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and reinforcing steel.

