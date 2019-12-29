Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$3.52 ($2.50) and last traded at A$3.55 ($2.52), approximately 81,878 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.59 ($2.55).

The company has a market capitalization of $702.81 million and a P/E ratio of 32.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.96.

About Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN)

Hansen Technologies Ltd develops, integrates, and supports customer care and billing software for the utilities, energy, pay-TV, and telecommunications sectors. It operates through Billing and Other segments. The Billing segment sells billing applications; and provides consulting services related to billing systems.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Hansen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.