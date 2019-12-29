Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) Trading Up 6.7%

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.24 ($0.17), approximately 21,787 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The stock has a market cap of $16.04 million and a PE ratio of -14.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.23.

About Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL)

Yandal Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Ironstone Well project comprising four tenements covering approximately 253 square kilometers located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.

