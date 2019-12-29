Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Imperial Oil Limited (NASDAQ:IMO)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.34, approximately 211,161 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 289,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

