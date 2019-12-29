Catenae Innovation (LON:CTEA) Shares Down 99%

Catenae Innovation PLC (LON:CTEA) shares traded down 99% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), 33 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $451,000.00 and a PE ratio of -13.50.

Catenae Innovation Company Profile (LON:CTEA)

Catenae Innovation Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multimedia and technology solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Milestone and Oil Productions. The Milestone segment exploits intellectual property and holds licenses. The Oil Productions segment offers multiplatform digital production services.

