IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of IPL Plastics Inc (TSE:IPLP) shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.10 and last traded at C$8.05, 20,879 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 45,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.94.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on IPL Plastics from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get IPL Plastics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.55. The firm has a market cap of $425.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for IPL Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPL Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.