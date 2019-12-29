WidePoint (NASDAQ:WYY) Trading Up 5.3%

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 179,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

WidePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

