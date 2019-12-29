Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF) Trading Down 15%

Shares of Sunora Foods Inc (CVE:SNF) fell 15% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00.

Sunora Foods Company Profile (CVE:SNF)

Sunora Foods Inc trades and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

