WAM Capital (ASX:WAM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$2.29 ($1.62) and last traded at A$2.29 ($1.62), approximately 184,090 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.27 ($1.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 31.18 and a current ratio of 31.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.19.

WAM Capital Company Profile (ASX:WAM)

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

