GEIR COUN/NPV VTG SUBSCRIPTION FPD (LON:GCS) Trading 40% Higher

GEIR COUN/NPV VTG SUBSCRIPTION FPD (LON:GCS)’s stock price traded up 40% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), 5,017 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $819,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.35.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for GEIR COUN/NPV VTG SUBSCRIPTION FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEIR COUN/NPV VTG SUBSCRIPTION FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.