Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Trading Down 3.5%

Standard Lithium Ltd (CVE:SLL) shares fell 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82, 24,852 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 102,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Lithium Ltd will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

