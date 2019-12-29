ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 28th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATIF stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. ATIF has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in ATIF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ATIF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

