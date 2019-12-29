Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Up 24.1% in December

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 28th total of 210,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 392,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future Fintech Group stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.13% of Future Fintech Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTFT stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. Future Fintech Group has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

