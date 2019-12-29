M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the November 28th total of 658,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.3% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 9.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHO opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $653.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.31 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.