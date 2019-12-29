Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 552,600 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the November 28th total of 435,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CKPT stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.59.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 583.52% and a negative return on equity of 339.99%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CKPT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

