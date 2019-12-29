Short Interest in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Expands By 25.5%

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the November 28th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. World Fuel Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $43.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.96%.

In other World Fuel Services news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 41,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,612,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,648.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,450 shares of company stock worth $3,209,652 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 134.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 209.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 93,066 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 53.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.5% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 273,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

